Congress dismisses Amit Shah's Manipur discussion offer as 'desperate bid to manage headlines'

NEW DELHI: Reiterating its demand for a comprehensive statement by Prime Minister Modi on the Manipur crisis, the Congress on Monday termed Home Minister Amit Shah's statement in the Lok Sabha expressing his willingness for a discussion on Manipur as a "desperate bid to manage headlines".

Amit Shah had earlier said that the government is willing to hold a discussion on Manipur in Parliament and urged the Opposition to allow the discussion to happen.

"Several members have demanded a discussion on Manipur. It is a very sensitive issue and I am ready for the discussion. I urge all the members of the opposition that on a very sensitive issue, I do not know why the opposition does not want to allow discussion," said Shah.

"I urge the leader of the opposition to allow the discussion to take place and it is important that the truth comes out," he added.

However, the Opposition remained adamant on their demand for a statement from the PM before any discussion is held.

Taking a swipe at the Home Minister, AICC General Secretary Jairam Ramesh sought to know why the PM refused to speak on the issue inside Parliament.

"Amit Shah is not doing anybody any special favour. The perfectly democratic and legitimate demand of the parties comprising INDIA is for a statement by the Prime Minister on the Manipur situation first followed by a discussion. The Home Minister is totally silent on this. What is the hesitation in getting the PM to speak inside Parliament first?" he asked.

The Opposition has intensified its attack on the government after the video of two women being paraded naked by a dozen men sparked outrage last week. The Prime Minister during his customary interaction with media outside Parliament, said that 'the entire country has been shamed and assured that the guilty will be punished.

About 150 people have lost their lives in the ethnic clashes which broke out on May 3.

Meanwhile. both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned on Monday after the presiding officers declined to hold a discussion under Rule 267. Several members moved adjournment motions to discuss the Manipur issue in both Houses. The Parliament has not been functioning since the Monsoon session began on July 20.

