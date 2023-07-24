Home Nation

Jharkhand teacher arrested for clicking obscene videos of minor student, sharing those online

The student alleged that he used to ask her for staying back at his coaching centre after classes, and did 'objectionable activities' with her.

Published: 24th July 2023 04:58 PM

By PTI

DHANBAD: A 28-year-old teacher was arrested in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district on Monday for allegedly clicking obscene videos of a class 9 student and sharing those on social media, police said.

The student alleged that he used to ask her for staying back at his coaching centre after classes, and did 'objectionable activities' with her. He also made videos of those and used to blackmail her by threatening to make them public, she alleged.

On Sunday, the teacher posted those videos on social media, she claimed.

"On the basis of a complaint filed by the girl's father, an FIR was lodged. The accused teacher was arrested, and the court sent him to judicial custody. Investigation is underway on the allegations levelled by the girl," said Rajdev Singh, the officer in-charge of Dhansar police station.

She enrolled at the coaching centre over a year back, he said.

