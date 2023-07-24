Lion knocked down by goods train in Gujarat dies during treatment

By PTI

AMRELI: An Asiatic lion, which was injured after being hit by a goods train in Gujarat's Amreli district three days ago, died while undergoing treatment, an official said on Monday.

An Asiatic lion was killed and another injured after they were hit by a goods train near Uchaiya village of Rajula taluka in Amreli in the early hours of July 21.

The injured animal was then shifted to Sakkarbaug Zoo in Junagadh for treatment.

"The injured lion undergoing treatment at the zoo also succumbed to its injuries on Sunday," said Aradhana Sahu, chief conservator of forest, Junagadh Wildlife Circle.

On July 21, the forest staff spotted a pride of two lions and two lionesses close to the railway track that connects Pipavav Port with Rajula town.

The 35-km railway route between Pipavav port and Rajula falls in the revenue area away from the Gir forest, the last abode of Asiatic lions in the world.

On learning that four lions were on the track, a Railway Sevak patrolling in the area alerted the loco pilot of the oncoming goods train by flashing his torch.

Though the loco pilot applied emergency brakes, a lion was run over by the train and died on the spot, while another was injured after being knocked down, officials had said.

The train could not stop in time as it was too close to the lions when the loco pilot applied emergency brakes, they said.

The state forest department in a statement said various steps are being taken to avoid such accidents in that region.

Trackers and 45 Railway Sevaks are deployed to keep a watch on the movement of lions near the track 24/7, Sahu said, adding that a 'lion ambulance' is also stationed at Jafrabad for quick response.

"While the fencing on the 12 km train route was repaired last year, we have also installed 18 solar-powered lights along the track for better visibility. Railway Sevaks were given electric batons so that they can signal the loco pilot to slow down the train to help lions cross the tracks," Sahu said.

