Home Nation

Police officer shoots wife, nephew before killing self in Pune 

The incident took place at around 3.30 am at ACP Bharat Gaikwad's bungalow in Baner area. The reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained, the official from Chaturshringi police station said.

Published: 24th July 2023 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

shooting, gun shot

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

PUNE: A 57-year-old assistant commissioner of police (ACP) allegedly shot dead his wife and nephew with a gun before shooting himself fatally at his home in Maharashtra's Pune city on Monday, an official said.

The incident took place at around 3.30 am at ACP Bharat Gaikwad's bungalow in Baner area. The reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained, the official from Chaturshringi police station said.

Gaikwad was posted as ACP in Amaravati and had come home, according to police.

"At around 3. 30 am on Monday, the ACP first allegedly shot his wife in the head. Upon hearing the gunshot, his son and nephew came running and opened the door. The moment they opened the door, he allegedly shot at his nephew, who got hit in the chest," the official said.

"Later Gaikwad shot himself in the head. All the three persons died on the spot," he said.

The other two deceased were identified as the police officer's wife Moni Gaikwad (44) and nephew Deepak (35), he said.

A probe was on into the incident, the police added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shooting suicide murder police officer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp