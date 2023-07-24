Rajasthan assembly adjourned as sacked minister Gudha, BJP MLAs create ruckus

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Assembly witnessed stormy scenes on Monday following charges made by sacked minister Rajendra Gudha against his own government over atrocities being committed against women in the state. The House later passed a resolution urging the Central government to take steps to contain incidents of violence in Manipur and restore peace.

It also requested the Centre to bring to the public domain the data of the Socio-Economic Caste Census conducted between 2011 and 2015 and to conduct a caste survey in the country. Earlier, responding to a proposal by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal, Gudha was suspended from the House, barring him from participating in the remainder of the Assembly session.

The commotion began when Gudha brandished what appeared to be a symbolic red diary, purportedly containing allegations of corruption against the Gehlot government. As the tension mounted, Gudha, abetted by BJP MLAs, created a ruckus in the House during zero hour. He was also engaged in heated exchanges with Shanti Dhariwal, leading to a physical altercation between Gudha and Congress MLA Rafiq Khan who rushed to defend Dhariwal.

Speaker CP Joshi intervened and ordered Gudha’s expulsion from the House, with marshals escorting him out. Outside the Assembly, Gudha alleged mistreatment by Congress ministers and MLAs. Gudha told the media near the assembly building that he wanted to give a statement on the ‘red diary’ but the Speaker did not allow him.

“Shanti Dhariwal stood to speak and I went to him and said that I want to give a statement in the House, but Congress MLAs pushed me to the ground and overpowered me. Some of them including Dhariwal kicked me and snatched the diary from me. But some part of the diary was left with me,” Gudha said.

Dhariwal justified Gudha’s suspension and accused him of “insulting the Speaker, arguing with him, and intentionally disrupting the House proceedings.” Dhariwal also said that Gudha made an attempt to harm him, but was restrained by MLAs and marshals.

Amid the commotion in the House where Manipur violence was being discussed, the BJP sought to cover itself with the Gudha episode. Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore condemned the assault on Gudha and accused Congress MLAs of preventing Gudha from speaking. Rathore emphasized that “the issue of the alleged red diary and its contents must be disclosed.”

He vowed that the BJP would continue its struggle on the matter until the truth is revealed. As the protests continued, Speaker CP Joshi also expelled BJP MLA Madan Dilawar from the House for causing disruption and throwing papers. After the chaos inside the house, LoP Rathore and Deputy Leader of the Opposition Satish Poonia staged a symbolic protest outside the Assembly, presenting a large red-coloured

diary with ‘corruption’ written on it.

As the situation remains tense, the fate of the suspended MLAs and the disclosure of the alleged red diary’s contents hang in the balance. The Assembly session adjourned amid the turmoil, putting critical issues on hold. Political parties are bracing for further confrontation in the election year in Rajasthan.

