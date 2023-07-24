Rajasthan headmaster accused of raping students, making video clips 

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Amidst the debate over the Ashok Gehlot government regarding women’s safety in Rajasthan, another shameful incident has come to the fore in the tribal Dungarpur district where a government school headmaster has been allegedly raping minor girls after showing them clips of pornography.

According to police chargesheet, the accused Ramesh Chandra Katara (55) had clips of sexually assaulting the girls on his mobile phone. Nude video clips of exploiting girls have been found in his mobile and have been confirmed by the FSL report. He was caught when parents started complaining that the headmaster was calling the girls in school to his office on Sundays and holidays and rape them.

Informing the media, DSP Rakesh Sharma said that a chargesheet of 1,500 pages has been prepared against the accused. It has about 1,000 pages of mobile phone location details. The headmaster used to go to school from his village even on holidays. This has been confirmed by the location report. Apart from this, statements of innocent girls, medical reports, FSL evidence related to the incident have also been put up by the police.

DSP Rakesh Sharma said- Ramesh Chandra Katara’s mobile phone was seized and sent to FSL for investigation. In whose report many objectionable things have been found from the mobile of the accused headmaster. Nude photos of girls have been recovered from mobile in FSL investigation. These photos are of the house of the accused headmaster.

Significantly, this matter came to light in the last week of May when Katara was accused of raping several girls aged 8 to 12 in his own school. The accused used to take the little girls in the car to his house 10 kilometers away and misbehaved with them there too. He used to lure the girls with chocolates and chips so that they would not tell anyone about the horrors. If the girls did not accept chocolates and chips, he used to threaten them that there is a crocodile in the village pond, if they told anyone about it, he would throw them in the same pond.

