Uttarakhand situation grim, Himachal tourism in tatters

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Normal life remains completely disrupted in Uttarakhand after heavy rains and landslides for the last one week. Rivers are overflowing and highways continues to be inaccessible as debris after landslips are yet to be removed.

As the situation is grim, the education department has issued schools in sensitive areas have been asked to go for online classes. Speaking to this daily, state Education Director Banshidhar Tiwari said, “In view of the current weather conditions, some new guidelines have been issued from the point of view of the safety of school children. Under these, schools have been instructed to opt for online classes in sensitive areas where there is excessive rainfall and until there is complete relief from the rains.”

According to information received from the state disaster control room, “Dharasu-band of Uttarkashi district is closed due to debris on Rishikesh-Yamunotri national highway”. The Karnaprayag-Gairsain national highway was also closed after the road at Kalimati near Gairsain was washed away.

“The Badrinath National Highway between Nandprayag and Badrinath in Chamoli district was closed at five places due to landslide debris. The national highway between Badrinath and Yamunotri has been closed due to landslides triggered by recent heavy rains”, the state disaster control room spokesperson said.

State Disaster Response Force Commandant Manikant Mishra said, “SDRF personnel with rescue equipment are still deployed where the route is blocked by the devastation caused by the cloudburst on Friday and Saturday”. “Heavy rains in Uttarkashi wreaked havoc in the Yamuna valley, causing three rivulets in the valley region to overflow”, Commandant Mishra said.

According to the information received, “The Quick Response Team has also not been able to reach the spot due to the blocking of stones and debris due to continuous rains. Kasturba Gandhi Residential Girls’ School in Barkot tehsil was flooded after a cloudburst.

State Meteorological Centre Director Dr Vikram Singh told, “Heavy rains may occur at a few places in Pithoragarh, Bageshwar, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag and Chamoli districts, while on the other hand, light to moderate rain may occur at most places in Dehradun, Pauri, Chamoli, Nainital and Bageshwar districts on July 24”.

Pregnant woman among pilgrims stranded on Yamunotri road

Dehradun: Char Dham Yatra devotees find themselves stranded at various places on the Yamunotri Highway. While many devotees decided to go back to Gangotri Dham from Kharari Badkot, some groups are stuck in the middle due to the closure of roads at various places. District Disaster Management Officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said, “The road near Gangotri National Highway location Sunagar has become smooth, but the Yamunotri Highway is still closed at many places.” Due to continuous rain, the process of falling stones from the mountainous area continues. Meanwhile, a pregnant woman from Kharshaligaon village in laour was stranded on the yatra route as Yamunotri Highway was closed.

