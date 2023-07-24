Home Nation

Veteran RSS ideologue Madan Das Devi passes away at 81

Madan Das Devi had served as the RSS joint general secretary and organisation secretary of the RSS' student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Published: 24th July 2023 01:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2023 01:31 PM

Veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Madan Das Devi. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Veteran Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader Madan Das Devi who had served as the joint secretary of the outfit, passed away here on Monday morning.

Hailing from Maharashtra, the 81-year-old Hindutva ideologue died at the Rashtrotthan Hospital after a prolonged illness, an RSS functionary told PTI.

He said Devi's mortal remains will be kept at the RSS local headquarters, Keshava Kripa from 1.30 pm to 4 pm before being flown to Pune for the last rites on Tuesday.

According to him, the RSS ideologue was instrumental in developing leadership skills among top-rung BJP and RSS leaders.

A full-time Pracharak (campaigner), Devi was staying in Bengaluru for treatment of his old age-related ailment.

"Devi had served as the RSS joint general secretary and organisation secretary of the RSS' student wing Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP). He was responsible for developing leadership skills among the national level top rung BJP leaders you see today," the RSS functionary said.

Mourning his demise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the demise of Sri Madam Das Devi Ji. He dedicated his entire life to the service of the nation. I was not only closely associated with him but also had the opportunity to learn many things from him. May God give strength to all the workers and his family members in this moment of grief. Om Shanti."

In its message, the RSS said, "Shri Madan Das Devi, a senior Pracharak of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, passed away at Rashtrotthan Hospital in Bengaluru at 5 am. He was 81 years old. He was on the responsibility of All India Organisation Minister of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Co-Sarkaryavah of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh."

