Home Nation

"If I can come from Delhi and meet those victims, why can't he?", DCW chief demands Manipur CM's resignation

Maliwal, who is visiting the northeastern state since Monday, claimed that the two women who were paraded naked told her that nobody from the government had met them.

Published: 25th July 2023 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

Demands CM resignation

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Demanding the resignation of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal on Tuesday questioned why the CM could not meet the women who were stripped and paraded, when she could do so.

Maliwal, who is visiting the northeastern state since Sunday, claimed that the families of the two women who were shown being paraded naked in a viral video told her that nobody from the government had met them.

She appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani to come to the state.

"Manipur is burning.If something is not done right now, it will be difficult to save Manipur," she told reporters after calling on state Governor Anusuiya Uikey.

The central government should ask the chief minister to resign as he does not deserve to remain in that post, the DCW chairperson said.

She said, "I went to Churachandpur alone, without any security.I met the families of the two women who were stripped, paraded naked and sexually assaulted. If I can meet them, why can't the chief minister? Why can't he go to Churachandpur and other affected places in his bullet-proof car?" Maliwal said she went to relief camps in Imphal, Churachandpur and Moirang and found that the condition of those facilities is poor.

A viral video from May 4 of two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur renewed the national attention on Manipur, where violence broke out nearly three months ago, killing over 160 people since then, and injuring hundreds.

The violence erupted on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mainly in the hill districts.

READ MORE: "Two women paraded naked are in deep trauma and are yet to receive any counselling", DCW chief says after meeting the kin 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
dcw Swati Maliwal Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Women commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp