BSF man caught on camera groping woman inside Manipur retail outlet

Published: 25th July 2023 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

The distressing incident was captured on CCTV camera.(Photo | Screengrab , Twitter)

By Online Desk

A Border Security Force (BSF) head constable has been caught on camera groping a woman inside a retail shop in strife-torn Manipur.

The accused seen in the video has been suspended by the BSF, reports said.

The BSF man has been identified as Satish Prasad and the incident occured on July 20.

According to the official, the BSF has initiated an internal probe against the accused after it received a complaint. "He has been kept in close arrest and departmental proceedings have been initiated against him," the official said.

Recently, a video of two kuki tribal women paraded naked and sexually assaulted by a mob had gone viral recently sparking widespread outrage across the country. 

A case of abduction, gang rape and murder was registered at Nongpok Sekmai Police Station (Thoubal district) against unknown armed miscreants on July 19. Police have so far arrested seven pesons in connection with the incident.

At least 160 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3.

