BSP will decide on joining governments after polls in states: Mayawati 

According to a party statement, Mayawati said that with its presence, the BSP created a balance of power situation in many states, due to which the "political respect" of the Dalit community rose.

BSP supremo Mayawati

BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati on Tuesday asserted that her party would take a call on joining governments after upcoming assembly polls in states such as Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana to ensure "balance of power" and uplift of the marginalised.

Addressing a review meeting of BSP leaders here, she said that in the four states, for the betterment of weaker sections and Muslims, it is important that a coalition government which is obliged to work for the welfare of the people is in power rather than a strong and arrogant dispensation.

But selfish people went after their own interest instead of the interest of the society and sided with casteist parties, she said.

Assembly polls are likely to be held in October-November this year in the four states as well as Mizoram.

