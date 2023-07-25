Home Nation

Haryana woman kills twin infant daughters, held

The accused mother confessed to her crime 13 days after the incident, following which her husband lodged a complaint, police said.

Published: 25th July 2023 11:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 11:07 AM   |  A+A-

Candles, Death, RIP

Image used for representational purposes only

By PTI

JIND (Haryana): A woman allegedly smothered her nine-month-old twin daughters with a pillow in Danoda village here, police said on Monday.

Investigating officer at Sadar police station Narwana Atma said a case of murder has been registered against accused Sheetal and she has been taken into custody.

The accused mother confessed to her crime 13 days after the incident, following which her husband lodged a complaint, police said.

In his complaint, he alleged that he had gone to work in the fields on July 12 and when he came home in the afternoon, there was a crowd outside his house.

When he went inside the home, Sheetal told that Janki and Janvi had died.

Believing Sheetal's words, the family buried the girls without conducting a post-mortem.

The police officer said that now the police will take out the buried dead bodies and a post-mortem will be done.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Haryana crime mother kills children

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp