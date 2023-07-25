‘India a pioneer in technology for deep-sea exploration’

By Express News Service

The International Seabed Authority (ISA) is facing delays in creating a code to regulate seabed mining in international waters, which are rich in rare earth materials such as poly-metallic nodules, cobalt, nickel, copper, lithium, gold, platinum and other sought-after minerals. These minerals are essential for combating climate change and aiding electric vehicle production. However, the development of the code is being hindered by environmental concerns.

Despite the delays, there is a growing interest in seabed mining, with the governments of India, South Korea, Russia and China conducting numerous research expeditions in this area.

M Ravichandran, Secretary, Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES), discusses India’s exploration efforts and the development of advanced technologies like VARAH-1 for seabed exploration with Jitendra Choubey. These technologies are crucial for unlocking the potential of seabed resources while ensuring environmental sustainability.

Can you tell us about India’s deep-sea mining mission? Where is India engaged in deep-sea exploration?

Deep-sea mining is focused on non-living resources, and India is engaged in exploration at two places-- the Central Mid-Ocean Ridge, a triple junction area in the international water region, and the Central Indian Ocean. At the Central Mid-Ocean Ridge, we are exploring hydrothermal sulphide deposits that contain multi-metals such as gold, platinum, and other minerals. In the Central Indian Ocean, we are exploring poly-metallic nodules.

Our Deep Ocean Mission consists of six themes — development of technology for deep-sea mining, manned submersibles, and underwater robotics; development of ocean and climate change advisory services; technology innovations for exploration and conservation of deep-sea biodiversity; deep-ocean survey and exploration; energy and freshwater from the ocean; and an advanced marine station for ocean biology. India is also open to private mining. In addition to governments, some international private corporations such as Lockheed Martin and Keppel Offshore & Marine are interested in seabed mining.

India has developed a deep-sea mining machine called Varaha-1 which successfully completed a field test at a depth of 5,270 meters in the Central Indian Ocean. What is the outcome?

India is a pioneer in developing seabed exploration technology with VARAH-1. At present, the International Seabed Authority (ISA) has allocated two sites for exploration. Our technology has discovered some poly-metallic deposits on the seabed. However, our bulldozer-sized VARAH-1 machine can go down to a depth of 4-5 km, walk, dig, scratch and grab, but it cannot bring back the minerals to the surface. It can pump materials up to a depth of 2 km. We are developing another version of the machine to overcome this limitation.

Has the UN-affiliated ISA developed a deep-sea mining code which pertains to rules and regulations for all mining activities on the seabed in international waters? Why are countries not in agreement on this code? Is India expressing concern over the matter?

As of now, no code is in place. It is under discussion and India is participating in the process. The code is expected to be finalised by 2025. Environmentalists are against seabed mining as it threatens marine ecosystems and the environment. There is a genuine argument that every mining phase entails serious risks for the world’s oceans, which are already under stress due to overfishing, plastic pollution, and climate change. Any machine moved on the pristine ocean floor would disturb nodules, coral reefs, sponges, nematodes, and other organisms living on the seabed. According to environmentalists, the impact of mining could be irreversible. Some scientists believe such activities may reduce the ocean’s capacity to sequester greenhouse gases such as carbon.

Deep-sea exploration and research have been ongoing since the 1960s, but nothing on an industrial scale has been initiated yet. Where do we stand?

It is true that deep-sea mining exploration and research have been ongoing since the 1960s, but no industrial-scale mining has started yet. The lack of a deep-sea mining code is a major obstacle. Many countries have conducted research that shows if they allowed mining in the marine biodiversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction, they would be able to extract valuable elements that could provide climate solutions.

Why has India not come up with its own Heat Index? The IMD has released the first of its kind, but with a note that it has not calculated its index.

I believe the ‘Heat Index’ is nothing but a ‘comfort index.’ It refers to how the human body perceives temperature when combined with air temperature and humidity. Different people define it in various ways, leading to confusion due to a lack of understanding. The temperature has a different impact when combined with humidity and wind. For example, if our heat index shows 55 degrees, it would create a public nuisance. We are gradually educating our people and working on regular features that will be introduced in the next five years.

India is a hotspot for air pollution. An international study shows that pre-monsoon aerosol-climate interactions delayed the onset of the subsequent monsoon. How is your ministry handling this issue?

I believe that aerosols and black carbon are factors but not major factors. The rhythm of the atmosphere primarily depends on three variables: heat, mass and the changing pattern of heat and mass. If we have details of these three variables for every one-kilometre grid of the entire nation, we can accurately forecast the weather for the next five days with an 80% probability. The remaining 20 per cent includes other factors like aerosols, dust, etc. In other words, aerosols impact rainfall, but they are not the major contributing factor.

What are the achievements of the Earth Commission?

The Earth Commission is an ambitious project that was created in 2006, following the model of other ambitious programs such as the Space Commission and Atomic Commission. The commission was intended to implement time-bound projects. Unlike other commissions, this commission has no financial power, rendering it redundant and ineffective. It exists in name only. Currently, it has to go through all bureaucratic processes to obtain funding for any project, but no significant work has been done on this project so far.”

