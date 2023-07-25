Home Nation

Manipur video: Seventh accused in sexual assault case arrested

Earlier, police arrested six accused, including a juvenile, in connection with the horrendous crime that took place on May 4.

Published: 25th July 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2023 10:21 AM

A placard held by a leader at a protest of the INDIA alliance parties over ethnic violence in Manipur, during the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, July 24, 2023. (PTI)

By Online Desk

The Manipur Police on Monday arrested one more accused in connection with the naked parading and molestation of two tribal women on May 4 in the Kangpokpi district.

So far, since a purported video of the incident recently surfaced online, the police have arrested seven accused in the case.

Officials said that the seventh accused was arrested from Thoubal district.

Police had made the first arrest on Thursday, a day after a 26-second video of the horrific incident surfaced on July 19. Three more arrests were made later that day. The fifth accused, 19-year-old youth, was also arrested on Saturday

One of the women seen in the video is the wife of an ex-army man, who served as a subedar in the Assam Regiment and had even fought in the Kargil War.

ALSO READ | 'The police left us with the mob', says Kuki woman who was paraded naked, raped

Meanwhile, irate mobs earlier set ablaze the houses of absconding suspect L. Kabichandra, 20, in Wangjing area in Thoubal and main accused Huirem Herodas Singh at Yairipok village in Thoubal.

At least 160 people have been killed and several hundred injured since ethnic violence broke out in the state on May 3, when a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest against the majority Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley, while tribals, which include Nagas and Kukis, constitute 40 per cent and reside mostly in the hill districts.READ HERE FOR MORE STORIES RELATED TO MANIPUR

(With inputs from Express News Service)

