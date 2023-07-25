MP: Two cheetahs brought back to enclosure at KNP for health examination

By PTI

BHOPAL: Two more translocated cheetahs were brought back to the enclosure for health examination at the Kuno National Park (KNP) in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district on Tuesday, officials said.

Prabhas (male) and Veera (female), the two animals, were found to be in good health but they will be kept at the enclosure till another check-up is conducted, they added.

Of the 20 adult cheetahs translocated to Kuno from Namibia and South Africa, only two are now left in the free-range area of the park.

KNP veterinarians and experts from Namibia and South Africa examined Prabhas and Veera on Tuesday, officials said.

Five of the translocated cheetahs and three cubs have died at the KNP since March this year.

Madhya Pradesh's chief wildlife warden Aseem Shrivastava said in a press release that Prabhas and Veera were brought to `bomas' (enclosure) for a health examination and both were healthy.

They will be kept in the bomas till the next health examination, he said.

A total of 13 cheetahs (seven male and six female) are currently inside the enclosures, Shrivastava added.

On Monday, officials had said that radio collars of six cheetahs have been removed for health examination.

Under Project Cheetah, which seeks to reintroduce the species in the wild in India, a total of 20 cheetahs were imported from Namibia and South Africa.

Later, four cubs were born to the Namibian cheetah 'Jwala' inside the park.

