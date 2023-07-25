Home Nation

No system can flourish without discipline: Dhankhar

Dhankhar suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh earlier in the day in the Rajya Sabha saying Singh violated the directives of the Chair.

Published: 25th July 2023

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Hours after suspending AAP MP Sanjay Singh from the remaining period of the monsoon session in the Rajya Sabha, Vice President and Chairman of the House Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said no country or system could flourish without discipline or decorum.

Addressing a group of Indian Forest Service probationers, the RS chairman said: “I am working in a manner, using everything under my command, to ensure the temple of democracy, has decorum and discipline.” He called upon the probationers to maintain zero tolerance towards the lack of decorum and discipline to bring changes dramatically.

“To enforce decorum and discipline, sometimes we have to take recourse to unpalatable measures, but we must never hesitate because decorum and discipline are linked to our growth, with our reputation and with our prosperity,” said the Rajya Sabha chairman.

Dhankhar suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh earlier in the day in the Rajya Sabha saying Singh violated the directives of the Chair. He said the moment one takes a lenient view, it doesn’t serve well to society.

Dhankhar named Singh for his “unruly behaviour” and cautioned him.

Singh rushed to the well of the House and was pointing at the Chair while seeking a discussion on Manipur when he was cautioned. The AAP leader, however, continued to protest even after he was suspended and Rajya Sabha was adjourned.

