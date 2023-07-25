Rs 1 lakh fine on inter-caste tribal marriages in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Swayed by the increasing reports on alleged ‘love jihad’ that revolves around a conspiracy theory coupled with the rising instances of interfaith marriage in the tribals, their community in Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur has issued a dictum, particularly for girls, against tying of the nuptial knot in other castes or religion.

The tribal society further took a decision to impose a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the bride’s family if she gets married to any caste other than the tribals. And if they refuse to pay the punitive fine, the entire family will be ostracised.

They have issued a guideline for the tribal boys to prevent them from marrying into a different caste. Anita Kureti, vice president of Sarv Adivasi Samaj (an umbrella body of tribal communities) women wing, describes the decision on punitive fines as a damage control exercise’, said that the tribal youths are increasingly getting misguided and after their marriage to other castes they lose touch of their culture and roots.

“We are witnessing a disturbing trend where the tribal girls are often seen solemnising their weddings in another caste or religion. The entire Adivasi society remains much concerned. Senior community leaders decided for a stern measure to impose fines on those eloping after marriage. Such marriages often lead to tension between the tribals and non-tribals”, said Jeki Kashyap, convenor and youth wing in charge of tribal organisation.

The apprehension among tribals has gained ground over their ‘educated’ youths taking ‘independent’ decisions to choose non-adivasis as their partners. Such punishment of social isolation for the entire family in tribal society on a theme of “maintaining discipline for ritual traditions” is felt as deeper invisible pain and perceived worse than the death penalty. It is because community life often holds a strong significance for tribals, said Shiv Pandey, a scholar on tribal culture and Bastar folk tradition.

Regarding intercaste matrimony, the tribal leaders during their community meetings stressed keeping their society organised and shielded from performing weddings with different castes or religions. Rationalist and recipient of the national award for promoting scientific temper, Dr Dinesh Mishra, disapproved of such a decision and said that every adult citizen has a legal right to go for inter-caste marriage and none should proscribe or ostracise anyone on grounds of marrying in other faiths.

“Such narrow thinking practice on the rise should be opposed. It inhibits progress. There should be a law against social boycott as it violates constitutional rights”, Mishra added.

