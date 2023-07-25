Unable to bear harassment by loan sharks, Indore trader ends life; 3 detained

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Unable to bear the continued harassment by loan sharks, a 35-year-old spice trader Virendra Ramgulam Sen allegedly died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s most populous city Indore on Monday.

Acting in the matter, the Azad Nagar police in Indore, registered an abetment of suicide case under Section 306 IPC against three persons, including Raju Pal, Sunil Raikwar and Shankar Sharma on Tuesday evening and took the trio in custody, the Azad Nagar police station in-charge Indresh Tripathi told TNIE on Tuesday.

Before hanging self to death inside his house in Musakhedi locality, Sen wrote a five-page suicide note and also filmed a heart-rending video addressed to the Indore police commissioner.

In the video, he is seen breaking into tears, while narrating his prolonged ordeal due to the three loan sharks from whom he had borrowed Rs 1 Lakh in 2016.

“I’ve paid the principal amount and also a large part of the 10% interest, but still they are pressurizing to pay them Rs 4-5 lakh more. I’ve sold my shop and land to repay their loan, but still they are demanding more. I have failed to pay the school fees of my two kids since last year. The three men, Shankar Sharma, Sunil Raikwar and Raju Pal have lodged two cases against me, but I don’t even have money to pay the advocate’s fees. I’ve no option but to end my life and urge you (the police commissioner) not to trouble my family after my end,” Sen was seen in the video.

Sen is survived by his elderly parents, wife, and two children aged 15 and 12 years.

The alleged suicide by the spice trader in Indore, under pressure of loan sharks happened just 12 days after a couple had allegedly died by suicide after poisoning their two sons (aged 8 and 3 years) due to prolonged harassment by online loan app scamsters in Neelbad area of MP capital Bhopal on July 13.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7))

