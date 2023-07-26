Centre asks Supreme Court to extend tenure of ED chief SK Mishra

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday apprised the Supreme Court that it is moving an application seeking an extension of the tenure of Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

The plea was mentioned by Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta before a bench led by Justice BR Gavai.

Urging the bench to list the plea before Friday, Mehta said, “We are making some prayer that will have to persuade this court. Kindly list it before July 28.”

Considering Mehta’s contention, the judge agreed to hear the plea at 3:30 PM on July 27.

The application has been filed seeking a modification of the top court's ruling delivered on July 11 wherein the SC had quashed the Centre’s order of granting a third extension to the ED Director.

Terming the same as “illegal”, a bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol had given him time till July 31 to relinquish office. The top court had also taken into consideration the Centre’s concern regarding the ongoing evaluation of India by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the likelihood of the time that would be required for appointing a new ED director.

The bench in its 103-page verdict authored by Justice BR Gavai said that the court in its verdict rendered in Common Cause on September 8, 2021, had specifically issued a mandamus (a writ ordering a person to perform a public or statutory duty) that Mishra could not be granted further extension which was binding on the parties.

