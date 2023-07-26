Home Nation

Centre asks Supreme Court to extend tenure of ED chief SK Mishra

The application has been filed seeking a modification of the top court's ruling delivered on July 11 wherein the SC had quashed the Centre’s order of granting a third extension to the ED Director.

Published: 26th July 2023 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2023 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

SC gives Enforcement Directorate chief SK Mishra time till July 31 to relinquish office

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held a fresh extension given to Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra as 'illegal' for violating the mandate of its 2021 judgment. (PTI Photos)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Tuesday apprised the Supreme Court that it is moving an application seeking an extension of the tenure of Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED) Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

The plea was mentioned by Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta before a bench led by Justice BR Gavai.

Urging the bench to list the plea before Friday, Mehta said, “We are making some prayer that will have to persuade this court. Kindly list it before July 28.”

Considering Mehta’s contention, the judge agreed to hear the plea at 3:30 PM on July 27.

The application has been filed seeking a modification of the top court's ruling delivered on July 11 wherein the SC had quashed the Centre’s order of granting a third extension to the ED Director.

Terming the same as “illegal”, a bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol had given him time till July 31 to relinquish office. The top court had also taken into consideration the Centre’s concern regarding the ongoing evaluation of India by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the likelihood of the time that would be required for appointing a new ED director. 

The bench in its 103-page verdict authored by Justice BR Gavai said that the court in its verdict rendered in Common Cause on September 8, 2021, had specifically issued a mandamus (a writ ordering a person to perform a public or statutory duty) that Mishra could not be granted further extension which was binding on the parties. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanjay Kumar Mishra ED chief Enforcement Directorate SK Mishra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp