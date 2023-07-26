Guwahati Diary

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Assam, Meghalaya look to end border row

Assam and Meghalaya have begun a process to resolve their bitter border disputes in the remaining six of 12 areas. Ministers of both states met in Guwahati three days ago and discussed the way forward. The two states had signed an agreement earlier after resolving the problem in the first six areas. The dispute in the remaining six areas is considered complicated. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said he was happy to see the two sister states making progress to end the disputes. He was hopeful the problem could be resolved early. In April this year, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh had signed an agreement to resolve their boundary disputes.

Abolishing redundant posts sparks row

The Assam government’s decision to abolish some posts, viewed redundant with the introduction of e-Office and other e-modes of administrative measures, has met with opposition. Recently, the department of personnel issued an office memorandum, directing departments to send requisition to the recruitment agencies, including Assam Public Service Commission, for only essential vacant or new posts. Assam has more than 23 lakh registered unemployed. Regional political party Assam Jatiya Parishad claimed that the government’s decision would lead to the abolition of two lakh posts.

Miscreants snatch DIG’s mobile phone

Incidents of mobile phone snatching from unsuspecting pedestrians by bike-borne miscreants are common in Guwahati. Deputy Inspector General (Law and Order) Vivek Raj Singh is the latest victim. The IPS officer was on a call during a morning stroll two days ago when the miscreants, riding a two-wheeler, snatched his mobile phone and made good their escape. The incident embarrassed the police. Singh is a regular morning walker. The incident occurred on the Mazar Road in the Ulubari area. The locality has the official residences of some IPS officers.

Prasanta Mazumdar

Our correspondent in Guwahati

prasantamazumdar@newindianexpress.com

