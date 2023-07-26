India set to be among top three economies, says PM Modi

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The day the country’s Opposition parties moved a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government in the Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister on Wednesday laid down a roadmap of development for the next 5 years (his term) exuding confidence in retaining power in the consecutive third term also in 2024 LS election.

Giving a guarantee in a run-up to the next LS 2024 elections, PM Modi asserted, “In my third term, Bharat will be among the world’s top three economies. And this is Modi’s guarantee.” He was speaking after inaugurating the newly-inaugurated ‘Bharat Mandapam’ centre as part of redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) complex now with a new name Bharat Mandapam.

PM Modi said that India was ranked as world’s 10th in his first term at the Centre, but it has now become the 5th economy of the world in his second term. He claimed that India has the potential to archive this through ‘acchi niayat’ (good intention) and ‘acchi niti’ (good policy) in governance.

Quoting a report by NITI Aayog, Modi said that around 13.5 crore people have come out of poverty in the last 5 years and even many international agencies have revealed that poverty in India is on sharp decline.

“All this shows that decisions and policies of the present government have been made so far in the last 9 years and it is taking the country in the right direction. I know, Bharat can be developed. I am sure now Bharat has the potential to become a developed nation and it will become,” he said.

Promising sky-touching growth if he gets a third term at the Centre, Modi said, “Rise so high that you reach the skies. from east to west, and north to south India’s infrastructure is changing. Now, India has the world’s highest rail bridge, the longest tunnel at the highest altitude and the highest motorable road. Now the largest stadium is in India, the largest statue is in India.”

