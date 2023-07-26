Kids in Jharkhand government schools to study about tribal hero Shibu Soren

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In a major decision, the Jharkhand government will teach government school children about tribal hero and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) patriarch Shibu Soren among the children in government schools.

According to a decision taken by the state Cabinet on Tuesday, the state government will purchase three books written on the life and struggle of Shibu Soren, and distribute them in schools all over the state, for their display in libraries so that the children can refer them and know about him.

These books are specifically aimed to make the current generation aware of Shibu Soren’s struggle and contribution towards the elimination of the money-lending system, the creation of a separate Jharkhand state and the initiation of various social reform movements for the tribal population.

Respectfully addressed by some as ‘Guruji’ and by others as ‘Dishom Guru’, he dedicated his entire life to the upliftment of the tribal folk.

Cabinet Secretary Ajoy Kumar informed that the three books will be provided to government school libraries.

“Under the Gyanodya Yojana, three books – ‘Suno Bacchon Adivasi Nayak Shibu Soren ki Gatha’, ‘Dishom Guru Shibu Soren’ and ‘Tribal Hero Shibu Soren’ will be purchased and sent to different government schools all over the state to display them the libraries so that the children can study them and know about his life and struggle,” said the Cabinet Secretary.

The first book is a comic, meant for the primary and upper primary sections, while the second and third books will be provided to high school libraries, he added.

Kumar further informed that the Cabinet also gave its approval to register a preliminary enquiry (PE) against the five former BJP ministers in the state government – Amar Kumar Bauri, Neera Yadav, Louis Marandi, Randheer Kumar Singh, and Neelkanth Singh Munda so that proper investigation could be conducted against them in connection with disproportionate of assets case.

A PE is the first step before the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) files an FIR against anybody. “According to the allegations made against the five former ministers, a PIL was filed in the Jharkhand High Court in this matter following which an opinion was taken from the Advocate General for further course of action and the case was referred to the ACB,” said Ajoy Kumar.

After confidential verification, ACB has sought permission to register PE for conducting a detailed investigation into the matter, he added.

In another major decision, the Cabinet okayed the proposal of giving five units of free electricity to the households for planting each of the trees in their campuses in urban areas from the current financial year.

Notably, Chief Minister Hemant Soren while addressing a gathering earlier on the occasion of Van Mahotsav in July 2022, had announced that free electricity will be provided to the household till the tree will remain in their campuses with a pre-condition that it should be a fruit-bearing or any other big tree.

RANCHI: In a major decision, the Jharkhand government will teach government school children about tribal hero and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) patriarch Shibu Soren among the children in government schools. According to a decision taken by the state Cabinet on Tuesday, the state government will purchase three books written on the life and struggle of Shibu Soren, and distribute them in schools all over the state, for their display in libraries so that the children can refer them and know about him. These books are specifically aimed to make the current generation aware of Shibu Soren’s struggle and contribution towards the elimination of the money-lending system, the creation of a separate Jharkhand state and the initiation of various social reform movements for the tribal population.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Respectfully addressed by some as ‘Guruji’ and by others as ‘Dishom Guru’, he dedicated his entire life to the upliftment of the tribal folk. Cabinet Secretary Ajoy Kumar informed that the three books will be provided to government school libraries. “Under the Gyanodya Yojana, three books – ‘Suno Bacchon Adivasi Nayak Shibu Soren ki Gatha’, ‘Dishom Guru Shibu Soren’ and ‘Tribal Hero Shibu Soren’ will be purchased and sent to different government schools all over the state to display them the libraries so that the children can study them and know about his life and struggle,” said the Cabinet Secretary. The first book is a comic, meant for the primary and upper primary sections, while the second and third books will be provided to high school libraries, he added. Kumar further informed that the Cabinet also gave its approval to register a preliminary enquiry (PE) against the five former BJP ministers in the state government – Amar Kumar Bauri, Neera Yadav, Louis Marandi, Randheer Kumar Singh, and Neelkanth Singh Munda so that proper investigation could be conducted against them in connection with disproportionate of assets case. A PE is the first step before the Anti-corruption Bureau (ACB) files an FIR against anybody. “According to the allegations made against the five former ministers, a PIL was filed in the Jharkhand High Court in this matter following which an opinion was taken from the Advocate General for further course of action and the case was referred to the ACB,” said Ajoy Kumar. After confidential verification, ACB has sought permission to register PE for conducting a detailed investigation into the matter, he added. In another major decision, the Cabinet okayed the proposal of giving five units of free electricity to the households for planting each of the trees in their campuses in urban areas from the current financial year. Notably, Chief Minister Hemant Soren while addressing a gathering earlier on the occasion of Van Mahotsav in July 2022, had announced that free electricity will be provided to the household till the tree will remain in their campuses with a pre-condition that it should be a fruit-bearing or any other big tree.