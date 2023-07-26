Home Nation

No-confidence motion: Modi's 'prediction' from 2019 goes viral

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to such a motion in 2019 has gone viral wherein he mockingly tells the parties behind it that they should prepare to table a similar exercise in 2023.

Published: 26th July 2023

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress submitted a no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi-led central government on the Manipur issue in the Lok Sabha.

"I want to send you my good wishes that you prepare so much that you get a chance to bring a no-confidence again in 2023," he had said while replying in Lok Sabha to the no-confidence motion in 2019.

He was referring to his government defeating such a motion the year before.

In 2018, the NDA government won a no-confidence vote moved by Chandrababu Naidu's TDP and backed by many opposition parties.

Government sources shared this part of Modi's speech to highlight his "prediction".

Responding to an opposition member, Modi said it was the consequence of arrogance that the Congress' tally fell from over 400 at one time to nearly 40 in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

It is due to the spirit of service that the BJP rose from two seats to winning power on its own, he had said.

