Power corridor: Co-op Societies bill amended in Lok Sabha

By Express News Service

Co-op Societies bill amended in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, which seeks to strengthen cooperatives by making their functioning more transparent, introducing a system of regular elections and banning the appointment of related persons. The bill seeks to establish a ‘Cooperative Election Authority’ to introduce electoral reforms in the sector. It will consist of a chairperson, vice-chairperson and members not exceeding three to be appointed by the Centre.

Kerala's request for AIIMS not approved

The Kerala government’s proposal for setting up four AIIMS in the state has not yet been approved, the Rajya Sabha was informed Tuesday. Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar, replying to a query from Kerala MP John Brittas, said that Kerala has proposed four sites for the establishment of new AIIMS. She said under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana, AIIMS are being set up across the country in a phased manner.

Centre sets up 95 NELS Skill Centres

The Central government has set up 95 National Emergency Life Support (NELS) skill centres, out of the 120 sanctioned, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. He said that under the Central scheme — Human Resource Development of Emergency Medical Services — the Central and state government medical colleges and autonomous institutions are considered for setting up NELS skill centres.

MIN: No shortage of paediatric arv drug

There is no reported shortage of paediatric Anti-Retroviral (ARV) medicine in the country, Rajya Sabha told Tuesday. “There is no difference in the composition of the adult and paediatric ARV medicine, except the quantity of active ingredients of compounds in manufacturing as per the approved technical specifications under the programme,” Minister of State for Health Satya Pal Singh Baghel said, adding, “There is no reported shortage of the drug.”

BioDiversity Amendment Bill passed

The Lok Sabha has passed the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill 2021, to promote commercialisation of Indian medicine systems and cultivation of wild medicinal plants and foreign investment in the sector. The amendments replace punishments with penalty, reduce the say of local people, and bring ambiguities in different amendments that may promote bio-piracy. India has been the target of bio-piracy as Indian products like neem, turmeric, tamarind, basmati and Darjeeling tea were patented by foreign firms for commercial exploitation. The Union environment minister Bhupendra Yadav said that this bill intends to promote ease of doing business and research, cooperation and innovation.

‘Amend rules on pvt antiquity collection’

To ensure that a huge private collection of antiquities is available for the general public at state-run facilities, a parliamentary standing committee has recommended changes in the rules that allow the owners of objects of cultural heritage to either lend or trade the artefact to a museum. The panel, in its 348th report tabled in the House, noted that if one intends to sell off an article, the government should have a preemptive overriding right to buy.

'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' to be launched in August

Installation of memorial plaques dedicated to freedom fighters and martyrs at water bodies, group selfies with soil in hands and plantation of indigenous species are among the activities proposed during the ‘Meri Maati, Mera Desh’ campaign to be launched by the ministries of culture and information & broadcasting in August. The week-long programme, to be held at block, panchayat and village levels, will begin on August 9.

