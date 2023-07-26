Top cop says attack on Meghalaya CM's office 'pre-planned, meant to physically harm him'

Prasanta Mazumdar By

GUWAHATI: The Meghalaya police on Tuesday said Monday’s stone-pelting by a mob targeting Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s office in Tura was a pre-planned conspiracy to attack him and damage him physically.

Director General of Police LR Bishnoi told journalists that police had clinching evidence suggesting the conspiracy. “During the investigation, the Tura police found that it was a pre-planned conspiracy to attack the CM and damage him physically. Police gathered clinching evidence that money was distributed to some of the youth on July 23 to create violence at the site. Many bottles of liquor were also distributed to the youth,” Bishnoi said.

He said many of them, who were part of the mob, had come with plastic jerrycans full of kerosene, along with matchboxes and lighters. He said many stones were also found lying there.

“At the site, they started giving inciting speeches where the CM was abused and threatened. They provoked the crowd to cause physical damage to the CM and even said they can take extreme steps like murder,” the DGP further said.

Sangma said the incident was unacceptable. “I cannot really say right now what is behind the incident. I am sure we will get a better picture after the investigation is over,” he said.

The police identified 26 accused and 19 were arrested. The arrested persons are members of two opposition parties.

On Monday evening, Sangma was holding a discussion with the leaders of two protesting organisations when the mob emerged and attacked the office by pelting stones. Five police personnel were injured.

Organisations in Garo Hills have been protesting demanding the clearance of backlog of jobs meant for the Garos.

