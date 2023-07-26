Traffic mess: Gujarat HC pulls up cops days after car crash that killed 9

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday pulled up Ahmedabad traffic authorities saying they have failed to enforce traffic regulations and are inactive in law enforcement.

The court was hearing a 2019 contempt petition related to traffic rules, bad road conditions and animal nuisance on roads. The court’s observations came a few days after nine people were killed and 13 others were injured after a speeding car crashed into a crowd gathered at an accident site on ISKCON bridge.

The court gave the authorities time till August 9 to show action on the ground and its outcome, especially with the application of traffic and parking legislation.

“Do you know the main issue? One of the tragic accidents has occurred… what is the real cause of this accident? These offenders have no respect for the law. They break the law openly and without consequence,” Justice Supehia told the government pleader, who represented the Ahmedabad traffic police.

The court also remarked that “lawbreakers must be afraid that they will face repercussions from authorities on the ground level before breaking the law”.

The government’s pleader stated that “following the court’s observations on July 19, the state is undertaking a special drive to crack down on traffic violators”.



AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat High Court on Tuesday pulled up Ahmedabad traffic authorities saying they have failed to enforce traffic regulations and are inactive in law enforcement. The court was hearing a 2019 contempt petition related to traffic rules, bad road conditions and animal nuisance on roads. The court’s observations came a few days after nine people were killed and 13 others were injured after a speeding car crashed into a crowd gathered at an accident site on ISKCON bridge. The court gave the authorities time till August 9 to show action on the ground and its outcome, especially with the application of traffic and parking legislation.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Do you know the main issue? One of the tragic accidents has occurred… what is the real cause of this accident? These offenders have no respect for the law. They break the law openly and without consequence,” Justice Supehia told the government pleader, who represented the Ahmedabad traffic police. The court also remarked that “lawbreakers must be afraid that they will face repercussions from authorities on the ground level before breaking the law”. The government’s pleader stated that “following the court’s observations on July 19, the state is undertaking a special drive to crack down on traffic violators”.