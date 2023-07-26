Home Nation

UP museum in Shivaji’s name to come up soon

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced this at a lecture series on the accomplishments and personality of Shivaji Maharaj.

Published: 26th July 2023

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. (PTI)

By ​Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: While the previous governments were planning to construct a Mughal museum in the memory of Aurangzeb, the current dispensation is trying to preserve the memory of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by building a grand museum in his name, said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday. 

The CM was talking at a lecture series on the accomplishments and personality of Shivaji Maharaj, organised by Haridwar-based Divya Prem Seva Mission.

At the event, Yogi said that under the guidance of Shivaji’s mentor Samarth Guru Ramdas, he continued to challenge the Mughal rulers. 

“Shivaji has significant relevance to UP from two perspectives: first, the priest who conducted his coronation was Ganga Bhatt from Kashi. Secondly, the great poet Bhushan, who was born in Kanpur, used to compose poetry praising the Maharaj’s valor,” the CM said.
 

