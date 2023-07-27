11 of UP family missing in Himachal since July 10

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: There is no trace of 11 members of a family from Pithla village under Milkipur police station area of Ayodhya who had gone on an outing to Manali in Himachal Pradesh during the ill-fated days of rains, floods and landslides.

According to the family’s relatives in Ayodhya, the missing persons last spoke to them before boarding a bus from Chandigarh to Manali on the night of July 9. The rest of the family came to know that the bus carrying the missing members, which was headed for Manali from Chandigarh, was parked on the roadside when the flood waters had washed away a portion of the road. The bus went missing as well, but was recovered on July 13 when the water level receded.

The family members who have gone missing in the hill state are Abdul Majid (62), Nazima (60), Bashar (42), Parveen (40), Ishtihar (21), Omaisa Shabana (19), Kareena (18), Waris Ali (10), Mausam (6), Alvira (4), and Ejaz Ahmed (30).

While 10 of them are from the same family of Pithla village, Ejaz, their relative, is a resident of Musafirkhana in Amethi district. The family is into cloth trading and two members used to visit tourist places every two months to sell clothes purchased from Delhi and Lucknow markets.

Abdul Majid’s daughter, her husband, along with Majid’s son and daughter-in-law live in Manali. They are all searching for the family but to no avail. Majid’s relatives alleged that the Himachal police were of no help. “Nobody is there to listen to our woes. The bodies recovered from the submerged bus were not shown to Majid’s family members.

Even his relatives, who wanted to go there, were stopped by the state authorities on the pretext of inclement weather and flood fury,” said Mohammad Sahir of Pithla village. Now, the remaining members of the family back in Ayodhya are left with no other hope but to wait for a phone call informing them about the well-being of their dear ones.

