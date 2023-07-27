26-year-old Dalit woman thrashed, tied half-naked to tree over 'illicit relationship'

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old Dalit woman was thrashed badly and tied half-naked to a tree for several hours on Wednesday night in Saria, around 70 km from the district headquarters Giridih. The woman was rescued by a police team which reached the spot on Thursday morning immediately after receiving information about the incident.

The woman said that she received a call on her mobile asking her to come out of her house at around 11 pm. As she came out, she found two youths waiting for her on a Scooty. They allegedly took her forcibly to a deserted place where she was thrashed, her clothes were torn off and she was tied to a tree.

“They gagged me, thrashed me badly, tore my clothes, tied me to a tree and left. I remained there for the entire night in a half-naked conditon. People saw me there in the morning. I requested them to untie me from the tree but they refused to do so, saying that they will inform the police,” said the victim.

The woman said that since her clothes were torn completely by the miscreants, she was given someone else's saree to wear and then taken to the hospital.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu cops launch probe after 30 people force Scheduled Caste man to fall at their feet

“When information was received at 6:45 am in the morning that a woman in semi-naked condition had been found tied at Kobaria village under Saria police station, a team was rushed to the spot and the woman rescued. The police after reaching there found the woman tied to a tree. She was rescued and admitted to a hospital in Giridih where her condition is said to be normal,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sanjay Rana. An FIR under Sections 341/342/323/307/354 (B)/354 (C)/364/365/427/ 506/509/120 (B) IPC and 3(1) (r) / 3(1) (s) / 3(1 )(w) (i) / 3 (1) (e) of the SC/ST Act was registered at Sariya police station, he added.

Rana said four people -- Vikash Sonar, Shravan Kumar, Rekha Devi and Munni Devi -- have been arrested. Prima facie, it appears that the woman was thrashed by the accused as they suspected her of having an illicit relationship with one of their family members, he said.

“Further investigations are on taking all aspects into consideration,” said the DSP.

RANCHI: In a shocking incident, a 26-year-old Dalit woman was thrashed badly and tied half-naked to a tree for several hours on Wednesday night in Saria, around 70 km from the district headquarters Giridih. The woman was rescued by a police team which reached the spot on Thursday morning immediately after receiving information about the incident. The woman said that she received a call on her mobile asking her to come out of her house at around 11 pm. As she came out, she found two youths waiting for her on a Scooty. They allegedly took her forcibly to a deserted place where she was thrashed, her clothes were torn off and she was tied to a tree. “They gagged me, thrashed me badly, tore my clothes, tied me to a tree and left. I remained there for the entire night in a half-naked conditon. People saw me there in the morning. I requested them to untie me from the tree but they refused to do so, saying that they will inform the police,” said the victim.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The woman said that since her clothes were torn completely by the miscreants, she was given someone else's saree to wear and then taken to the hospital. ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu cops launch probe after 30 people force Scheduled Caste man to fall at their feet “When information was received at 6:45 am in the morning that a woman in semi-naked condition had been found tied at Kobaria village under Saria police station, a team was rushed to the spot and the woman rescued. The police after reaching there found the woman tied to a tree. She was rescued and admitted to a hospital in Giridih where her condition is said to be normal,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sanjay Rana. An FIR under Sections 341/342/323/307/354 (B)/354 (C)/364/365/427/ 506/509/120 (B) IPC and 3(1) (r) / 3(1) (s) / 3(1 )(w) (i) / 3 (1) (e) of the SC/ST Act was registered at Sariya police station, he added. Rana said four people -- Vikash Sonar, Shravan Kumar, Rekha Devi and Munni Devi -- have been arrested. Prima facie, it appears that the woman was thrashed by the accused as they suspected her of having an illicit relationship with one of their family members, he said. “Further investigations are on taking all aspects into consideration,” said the DSP.