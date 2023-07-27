Home Nation

Allahabad HC to resume hearing on plea against ASI survey on Gyanvapi premises

The matter is listed for hearing in the court of Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker at 3:30 pm.

Published: 27th July 2023 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

PRAYAGRAJ: The Allahabad High Court will on Thursday resume hearing on a plea against a Varanasi district court order directing the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to conduct a survey to determine if the Gyanvapi mosque was built upon a temple.

The matter is listed for hearing in the court of Chief Justice Pritinker Diwaker at 3:30 pm.

The court had on July 26 extended the stay on the ASI survey on the Gyanvapi mosque premises till Thursday.

During the hearing on Wednesday, a senior ASI official was present in the court.

The official told the court that the ASI team was not going to "destroy the structure (mosque)" in any way.

After hearing the plea by Anjuman Intezamia Masjid, which manages the Gyanvapi mosque, Chief Justice Diwaker posted the matter for further hearing on Thursday.

The court ordered that the stay on the ASI survey will continue till then.

The mosque committee had moved the high court on July 25, a day after the Supreme Court halted the ASI survey till 5 pm on Wednesday, allowing time for the committee to appeal against the lower court's order.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Allahabad High Court ASI Gyanvapi mosque

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp