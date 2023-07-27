Ameesha Patel fined Rs 500 for no-show in Ranchi court

By Express News Service

RANCHI: A Ranchi court on Wednesday imposed fine of Rs 500 on actor Ameesha Patel after her lawyer did not turn up to cross-examine a prosecution witness in a case related to cheque bounce. Patel is accused of duping Ajay Kumar Singh of Rs 2.5 crore in the name of making the film ‘Desi Magic’.

On Wednesday, the company’s manager Tinku Singh appeared in court as a witness on behalf of the petitioner Ajay Kumar Singh, but he was not cross-examined by Patel’s lawyer. Instead, her lawyer sought time for the same. Then the court of judicial magistrate DN Shukla imposed a fine of Rs 500 on Patel and deferred the hearing till August 7.

Notably, Lovely World Entertainment proprietor Ajay Kumar Singh had filed a case against Patel, saying that the actor took Rs 2.5 crore from him in the name of helping him in the production of ‘Desi Magic’, but she never worked for the film.

When Singh mounted pressure on her to return money, she issued a cheque, which was dishonoured by the bank. According to Singh, he came in contact with Patel in 2017.

