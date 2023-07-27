Home Nation

Ameesha Patel fined Rs 500 for no-show in Ranchi court

Then the court of judicial magistrate DN Shukla imposed a fine of Rs 500 on Patel and deferred the hearing till August 7.

Published: 27th July 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel

Bollywood actress Ameesha Patel (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

RANCHI:  A Ranchi court on Wednesday imposed fine of Rs 500 on actor Ameesha Patel after her lawyer did not turn up to cross-examine a prosecution witness in a case related to cheque bounce. Patel is accused of duping Ajay Kumar Singh of Rs 2.5 crore in the name of making the film ‘Desi Magic’.

On Wednesday, the company’s manager Tinku Singh appeared in court as a witness on behalf of the petitioner Ajay Kumar Singh, but he was not cross-examined by Patel’s lawyer. Instead, her lawyer sought time for the same. Then the court of judicial magistrate DN Shukla imposed a fine of Rs 500 on Patel and deferred the hearing till August 7.

Notably, Lovely World Entertainment proprietor Ajay Kumar Singh had filed a case against Patel, saying that the actor took Rs 2.5 crore from him in the name of helping him in the production of ‘Desi Magic’, but she never worked for the film. 

When Singh mounted pressure on her to return money, she issued a cheque, which was dishonoured by the bank. According to Singh, he came in contact with Patel in 2017.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ameesha Patel cheque bounce Desi Magic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp