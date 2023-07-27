CPI(M) leader shot dead in Ranchi

By PTI

RANCHI: A CPI(M) leader was shot dead by motorcycle-borne men in Jharkhand's Ranchi, triggering mob violence in the locality, police said.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening at Daladali Chowk between 7 and 8 pm when the CPI(M) leader, identified as Subhash Munda, was in his office.

Motorcycle-borne gunmen came to the place and fired seven bullets at him, CPI(M) state secretary Prakash Viplav said.

After the incident, irate locals vandalised shops in the locality and blocked traffic on the road, a police officer said.

Munda had contested assembly polls twice from Hatia seat and a bypoll from Mandar constituency.

IG (Operations) Amol V Homkar told PTI, "A leader has been shot dead, which led to a law and order issue. Additional police forces have been rushed to the spot and police will take action in the matter."

Protests were continuing till late at night.

Viplav said, "Munda was a state committee member of the party. He was very popular among youths."

He said that a state committee meeting was scheduled on Thursday and Munda was also supposed to attend it.

"We have appealed to the people not to take law and order into their hands. We have also urged Chief Minister Hemant Soren to immediately form a special investigation team to nab the culprits," Viplav added.

