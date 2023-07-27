Farmers vow not to give land for Dehradun aerocity

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Upset with the Uttarakhand government’s proposal to set up a new township at Doiwala near Dehradun airport, thousands of farmers on Wednesday held a mahapanchayat in which they vowed not to allow the government to acquire their agricultural land under any circumstances for the proposed ‘aero city’.

The farmers’ mahapanchayat, which saw the participation of several political parties, was addressed by the Bharatiya Kisan Union’s national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait who assured all support to them.

Speaking to this newspaper, Kisan Morcha convenor Tajendra Singh said, “Apart from the IT cell, a legal cell was also formed under the supervision of advocate Manohar Singh Saini. The morcha will wait for a response to the memorandum submitted to the government through the SDM till July 27. After this, preparations will be made to start the movement from July 28.”

“Though we have received an assurance from Cabinet minister Premchand Agarwal that the land of the farmers will not be acquired for the project, they will remain apprehensive and the administration must give them a written assurance about this,” he said.

Speaking to this newspaper, Uttrakhand’s finance and urban development minister Prem Chand Agarwal said, “In June this year, the Union government has approved the establishment of two new townships for the state. As per its decision, one will be an industrial township in the Parag Farm area of Udham Singh Nagar, while the other will be an integrated township at Doiwala in Dehradun.”

“As of now, the government has no intention to acquire the farmers’ land. The farmers’ interest will be given top priority while bringing the new township into existence,” he added. The state government had earlier sent a `1,100 crore proposal to the Central government, seeking support for the development of these two townships, one in Kumaon and the other in Garhwal.

“The aim is to transform Parag Farm into a major industrial hub, attract an estimated investment of Rs 10,000 crore. The integrated ‘aero city’ at Doiwala will take advantage of its proximity to Dehradun airport and its convenient location,” Agarwal added.

In November, 2022, additional chief secretary Anand Bardhan had directed officials to identify the land required for the project and then carry out a feasibility study. The state will also study the concept in Delhi and base its plan on that. “It is a major project, first-of-its-kind in the Himalayan state, he had said.

However, there is a lot of unrest among the general public and public meetings are being organised at many places to discuss the same. People alleged that the government wants to acquire the land of farmers in villages of Doiwala which will destroy the agricultural land, rendering people unemployed.

