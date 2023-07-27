Home Nation

LS passes contentious forest conservation bill

The latest bill amends the existing Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 (FCA), making the Union government the sole authority to govern the country’s forest.

Published: 27th July 2023

By Jitendra Choubey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the contentious Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill 2023 amid protests from environmental groups and dissent notes from the JPC members.  While the bill empowers the government to build “strategic linear projects for national importance or security” on forest land within 100 km from the international border, critics say the amendments will impact the conservation of forests. 

The latest bill amends the existing Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980 (FCA), making the Union government the sole authority to govern the country’s forest. The amendments give the Centre blanket exemption to acquire forest land. The government will be able to take over forest land for tourism, zoo, roads, rail, and defence infrastructure. Earlier, forest clearance from the designated authority was mandatory to acquire forest land. 

Environmental organisations and civil society groups have been opposing the move saying it will spell doom for the country’s forest resources and impact the livelihood of millions of people dependent on those resources. 

The 31-member led joint parliamentary committee chaired by BJP MP Rajendra Agarwal had submitted its report on July 11, clearing all the amendments proposed by the environment ministry. Four Opposition MPs on the panel — Pradyut Bordoloi and Phulo Devi Netam (Congress), R Giri Rajan (DMK), and Jawahar Sircar and Sajda Ahmad (TMC) — expressed their dissent on the bill. 

