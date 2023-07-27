‘New Act may spell end for protected groves in Aravallis’

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: As the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2023 has been passed in the Lok Sabha, environmentalists say that around 39,063 hectares of forests under ‘sacred groves’ across India – protected and managed by local communities though they are not notified as forests – are under threat.

Across the 690-km Aravalli range spread over 4 states, this bill will decimate 50,000 acres of such forested land since they have not yet been notified as ‘deemed forests’, they claim. For the last few days, environmentalists and climate action groups have been holding peaceful demonstrations in Delhi and across 16 states demanding that the Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill 2023 should be scrapped.

A letter that was signed by over 400 researchers, ecologists and students outlining the various concerns regarding the bill was also sent to the Union environment minister a few days ago. Another letter by 100 former civil servants objecting to this bill too was ignored.

The way the Forest Conservation Amendment Bill 2023 has been passed in Lok Sabha has left people across the country shocked, said Neelam Ahluwalia, founder member, Aravalli Bachao Citizens Movement.

“First, the bill does not get referred to the Standing Committee on Science, Technology, Forest and Environment and goes to a special parliamentary committee whose majority members are from the ruling BJP party,” she said.

“Despite so many conservationists, people and tribal groups sending their objections to the JPC regarding this amendment bill, not one letter was changed in the bill. There was no debate in the Lok Sabha by members of Parliament on this bill which negatively affects our forests throughout the length and breadth of the country,” Ahluwalia added.

Contradicts SC order

Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill-2023 that seeks to exempt land within 100 km of the country’s borders from the purview of conservation laws and permit setting up of zoos, safaris and eco-tourism facilities in forest areas

Bill has received widespread objections because it brings drastic changes to the definition of forest, its governance and development issues

Aamendment may contradict SC order in TN Godavarman case which held that “forest” includes recognised areas in govt records of any ownership, apart from literal meaning

The clause will threaten the vast stretches of forests across the country, which amount to at least 15 per cent of the unclassified forests, as per figures from a report by Delhi-based think tank Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy

