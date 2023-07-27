Home Nation

Nod to Muharram procession after 33 years in Srinagar

In a significant development, the lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir has allowed the Shia community to take out the eighth Muharram procession in Srinagar after a gap of 33 years.

A file photo of CRPF vehicles stationed at the Lal Chowk in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

Kashmir divisional commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri confirmed the government decision. “The procession can be taken out from the traditional route, from Guru Bazar to Dalgate in Srinagar, between 6 am and 8 am (on Thursday),” he said.

Srinagar deputy commissioner Muhammad Aijaz Asad, while issuing a formal order, said the participants must not indulge in any anti-national, anti-establishment speeches, sloganeering or propaganda, and resort to no activity that shall in any way affect the communal and sectarian harmony or hurt religious, ethnic, cultural and regional sentiments.

“No activity during the procession should be prejudicial to the security and sovereignty of the State and should not disrespect any national symbol or emblem. They shall not hoist any flag with provocative slogans, texts or photos of terror outfits, logos of banned organisations at both national and international levels. The organisers shall not indulge in any activity that may lead to law and order problems,” read the order.

Asad said the time window of two hours has been finalised in larger public interest as the procession route encompasses massive business and commercial establishments, movement of traffic and commuters.
J&K Shia Association president Imran Raza Ansari urged the Shia community to participate in the procession in a peaceful manner. “We will take out the procession as per the timing given by the government,” said another Shia leader, Aga Syed Mujtaba.

Long ban
This is the first time since 1989 that authorities have allowed the 8th Muharram procession of the Shia community in Srinagar. It, however, remains to be seen whether the 10th Muharram procession will also be allowed. The 8th and 10th Muharram processions were banned after the eruption of militancy in 1989.

