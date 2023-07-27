Home Nation

Opposition marshals forces for Delhi ordinance face-off

The NCT Bill seeks to restore the Lt Governor’s control over transfers and postings of bureaucrats in the national Capital.

Published: 27th July 2023

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha. Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Preetha Nair
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the government set to bring the NCT bill to replace the controversial Delhi services ordinance in Parliament, the Congress and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) issued whips directing their Rajya Sabha members to be present in the House on Thursday. 

The BRS whip also directed its members to vote against the bill. The Congress, in its three-line  whip, said, “Very important issues will be taken up for discussion in the Rajya Sabha tomorrow. All Members of the Congress Party in the Rajya Sabha are requested to kindly remain present in the House from 11.00 am onwards till the adjournment of the House on Thursday, July 27, 2023, without fail and support the party stand. This may be treated as most important.”

The NCT Bill seeks to restore the Lt Governor’s control over transfers and postings of bureaucrats in the national Capital. According to reports, the Union Cabinet approved the legislation in a meeting on Tuesday chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.  The ordinance has been a major bone of contention between the AAP government in Delhi and the Centre.

