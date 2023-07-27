Home Nation

PhD scholar at Central University of Rajasthan kills self

Following news of Dolma's suicide, university students held a protest to demand improvements in the university's medical facilities so that such incidents can be prevented.

By PTI

JAIPUR: A 28-year-old PhD scholar at the Central University of Rajasthan allegedly took her life in girl's hostel room in the Bandarsindri area of Ajmer district, police said on Thursday.

Phunsuk Dolma, a native of Ladakh, ended her life late on Wednesday, Bandarsindri SHO Virendra Singh said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Dolma had been with the university for the past five years. Her post-mortem was conducted by a medical board, Singh said.

Efforts are being made to find ascertain the reason behind her suicide. No suicide note was found and her room was sealed, he added.

The police have registered a case under Section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide, etc) of the CrPC.

Following news of Dolma's suicide, university students held a protest to demand improvements in the university's medical facilities so that such incidents can be prevented. They also sought to fix responsibility for medical negligence.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7)

