Home Nation

PM Modi inaugurates Gujarat's first greenfield airport

It is the first greenfield airport in the state and has been built at a cost of Rs 1,405 crore, the government said. 

Published: 27th July 2023 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2023 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

Rajkot Airport

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel at the newly-inaugurated Rajkot International Airport. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

RAJKOT: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated an international airport near Rajkot city in Gujarat.

It is the first greenfield airport in the state and has been built at a cost of Rs 1,405 crore, a government release said.

The facility, located in Hirasar village, around 30 km from Rajkot, is spread over an area of 1,025.50 hectares (2,534 acres), out of which the Airports Authority of India has constructed the airport in an area of 1,500 acres, it said.

It has a 3,040 metre (3.04 km)-long and 45-meter-wide runway where 14 planes can be parked at any given point, a government release said.

In October 2017, Modi performed the ground-breaking ceremony of the international airport at the Hirasar village near Rajkot City.

After inaugurating the airport on Thursday, the PM took a walk on the premises and learnt about the technical aspects of the facility from officials. Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, will also address a gathering at the Race Course ground in Rajkot city.

From the venue, the PM will dedicate packages 8 and 9 of the Saurashtra Narmada Avtaran Irrigation (SAUNI) Yojana.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PM Modi international airport Rajkot airport greenfield airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp