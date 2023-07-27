Power corridor: Scheme to map 6.5L villages launched

By Express News Service

Scheme to map 6.5L villages launched

The Central government is set to launch ‘Mera Gaon Meri Dharohar’, a pan-India initiative of Ministry of Culture under its national mission on cultural mapping, on Thursday. The main objective of the project, which is being inaugurated by Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav programme, is to culturally map India’s 6.5 lakh villages, spread across 29 states and seven Union Territories, on a comprehensive virtual platform, sources in the culture ministry said. The project aims to encourage appreciation for India’s culture and traditions, they said. paving the way for economic growth, they said.

339 died cleaning sewers in 5 years

Over 300 people have died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks in India in the last five years, as per government data. Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said nine such deaths were recorded in 2023 so far. A total of 339 deaths have been reported in the last five years. In 2022, 66 such deaths were reported; in 2021, it was 58; in 2020, about 22; in 2019, it was 117, and in 2018, 67 were dead. In India, manual scavenging is a banned practice under the Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013.

Forge Economic ties with Pak: Panel to govt

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs has urged the Centre to consider establishing economic ties with Pakistan, despite the diplomatic deep-freeze in bilateral relations. In the same report, the committee has urged the government to resolve the Teesta water sharing agreement and also raise repatriation of illegal migrants from Myanmar. Despite the diplomatic freeze, the committee has urged the Centre to consider the establishment of economic ties with Pakistan if they come forward and work towards broader people-to-people contacts in view of the cultural commonalities and civilisational linkages between our two countries and no feeling of enmity amongst citizens of both the countries,” the standing committee said in its report, tabled in both the Houses.

‘Budget for cultural institutions low’

A parliamentary panel on transport, tourism and culture expressed dissatisfaction on budgetary allocation made to the cultural institutions including the national academies under the aegis of the culture ministry. While it suggested that Akademis must augment their resources to become sustainable and resilient, the committee also said the ministry should increase fund allocations to them. In a report submitted in both Houses of the Parliament, the committee noted that budget allocation for the ministry is mere 0.075 per cent of the total budget, which is “grossly inadequate.” It further observed that countries such as China, UK, US, Singapore and Australia spend roughly 2-5% of their budget on the promotion of art and culture.

