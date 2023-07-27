Ranchi Diary: Raj Bhawan to get bills only in Hindi

Mukesh Ranjan By

Raj Bhawan to get bills only in Hindi

In order to avoid return of bills by Raj Bhawan sent for its approval, the Jharkhand Assembly will now send the bills passed by it in the raw form, without translating them to English. Notably, many bills — including some important ones like 1932-Khatian based Local Policy Bill-2022 and that seeking up to 77 per cent reservation in government jobs and educational institutions — were returned by the Raj Bhawan, citing difference in the English and Hindi versions. Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahto said that the bill will now be sent to the Governor as it is passed in the Assembly without any translation.

Awareness campaign to prevent witch-hunting

In order to curb witch-hunting in the state, the Jharkhand police has asked Government Railway Police (GRP) to carry out an intensive awareness drive against the superstition at all the stations and outposts. The objective is to encourage a scientific temperament and not believe in superstitions that diseases are an outcome of witchcraft. The awareness campaign also instructs masses to consult physicians instead of relying on village quacks and ojhas (sorcerers). There are 25 railway stations and eight railway police outposts falling under the GRP in Jharkhand.

Research group to help extract key minerals

During a study conducted by Central Institute of Mine and Fuel Research (CIMFR) in Dhanbad, it was found that the overburden, which remain neglected and are lying idle in the mining areas all over the country, have some of the most critical minerals that could be extracted easily after processing and purifying them. According to CIMFR officials, they have already completed their study and have sent a proposal to the ministry of coal seeking a project for the same. During studies, some of the critical minerals like quarts, gypsum, silicon and hematite have been found, they said. Signs of some of the rare earth minerals have been found in the samples of overburden.

