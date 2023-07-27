Uttarakhand braces for more rain, thunderstorms

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: There is a possibility of heavy rains and lightning across the state for the next few days, meteorological centre director Bikram Singh told this newspaper. According to the meteorological department, heavy rains with lightning may occur in many areas of Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Bageshwar, Champawat and Nainital districts on Thursday. Landslides triggered by rains may block roads and highways in sensitive areas. The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert of rain till July 27. The department has appealed to the general public, "After getting concrete information about the weather, they should move towards Uttarakhand, especially the mountains". Meanwhile, with increasing width of some old cracks in Joshimath, which is already affected by the land disaster, the administration, along with the Border Roads Organisation, has issued instructions for its immediate resolution.