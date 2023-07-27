US says shocked by attack on Manipur women

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The US has reacted to the video of the brutal assault on two women in Manipur whilst supporting Indian government’s efforts to seek justice for them. “We were shocked and horrified by the video of this extreme attack on two women in Manipur. We convey our profound sympathies to the survivors of this act of gender-based violence and support the Indian government’s efforts to seek justice for them,’’ said Vedant Patel, deputy spokesperson of the US State Department.

Patel quoted PM Modi, saying that such violence against women is shameful in any civilised society.

“And as we have previously stated, we encourage a peaceful and inclusive resolution to the violence in Manipur and encourage authorities to respond to the humanitarian needs and protect the lives and property of all groups,” Patel added.

Meanwhile, the small Manipuri diaspora in the US has sought an immediate end to violence and the imposition of President’s Rule, which it said is important to restore law and order in the state.

