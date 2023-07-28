Ajit Pawar factions assert and demand chief ministerial post in Maharashtra

Sudhir Suryavanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The tug of war continues between the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led NCP factions over the CM post in Maharashtra. Asserting their positions, former Union Minister Praful Patel, who is with Ajit Pawar-led NCP factions on Thursday expressed confidence in his leadership. Patel stated that Ajit Pawar is a popular leader who will eventually have the opportunity to become the CM of Maharashtra.

The NCP leader Praful Patil's statements about Ajit Pawar becoming the CM holds significance because a few days ago, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis refuted the speculation that incumbent chief minister Eknath Shinde will be replaced by deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar. He said no such decision has been made.

Praful Patel said that Ajit Pawar had been a prominent figure in the party for years, and those who work diligently would eventually get the chance to lead. “Those who work, get the opportunity either today, tomorrow or the day after. Many have got the opportunity. Ajit Dada will also get it, if not today, tomorrow or anytime in future. We will work in that direction,” Mr Patel said in Nagpur.

Highly placed sources in NCP said that the negotiations between Ajit Pawar-led NCP factions and BJP have reached a deadlock. “The top leadership of the BJP has promised Ajit Pawar to elevate him as chief minister but they have put the conditions of requisite numbers of MLAs and Lok sabha MPs in support. Besides, it has asked that NCP chief Sharad Pawar should either extend support to him openly or he should remain neutral. BJP has also shown readiness to accommodate remaining NCP ministers by offering them ministry besides two cabinet ministries in central government,” he added requesting anonymity.

Earlier this week, former Maharashtra chief minister and senior Congressman Prithviraj Chavan reiterated his belief that the BJP high command had decided to make Ajit Pawar the next CM on August 10 as it could not hope to face the electorate in the 2024 Lok Sabha election with current CM Eknath Shinde.

However, Deputy chief minister and Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis dismissed Chavan’s claim saying Shinde would continue to be the chief minister and there would be no change of guard in the state. Shinde said the NCP leader’s entry into the current dispensation posed no threat to him.

