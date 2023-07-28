Amit Shah’s 2nd visit to Bhopal in 15 days firms up poll plan

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Union home minister Amit Shah arrived in Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal for the second time within 15 days on Wednesday evening. Shah had earlier held a meeting on July 11 with senior state BJP leaders as well as national-level leaders responsible for the poll management in the assembly poll-bound state.

He is believed to hold a meeting with the same group of leaders, including CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state party chief VD Sharma, various Union ministers from the state, among them the newly appointed state poll management committee convener Narendra Singh Tomar.

The Wednesday meeting at the state BJP HQ in Bhopal continued till late night. While most BJP leaders remained tightlipped about the agenda of Shah’s meeting, key sources in the state party told this newspaper that the Union home minister would take stock of the progress made on tasks assigned to state party leaders, during his last visit to Bhopal on July 11.

The meeting is also likely to finalise the five Vijay Sankalp Yatras (victory resolution procession), to be started from five parts of the state, including Chitrakoot in Vindhya region, Ujjain in Malwa-Nimar region and Gwalior. Senior party leaders, including Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar (recently appointed the party’s poll management committee convener), Jyotiraditya Scindia, Prahlad Singh Patel and Faggan Singh Kulaste are likely to lead these yatras. CM Chouhan is likely to join each of these yatras in the run-up to the year-end polls.

The meeting is also likely to discuss how to aggressively counter the opposition Congress’ sustained attack on the BJP and the state government. After Shah’s departure from Bhopal on Thursday morning, the state BJP is likely to release the list of multiple committees, which will take care of various aspects related to poll management as well as visits of parties top leaders, including the PM, national party president, Union ministers and national leaders, besides the MP CM in various parts of the state, as the polls draw close. Around seven senior leaders will be assigned as charge.

