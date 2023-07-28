Aspirations propelling India's growth, says PM Modi at Semicon India Conference

By Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: "The world is witnessing Industry 4.0 revolution today" said Prime Minister Modi at the SemiconIndia Conference in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Friday. He added that because of the nation's rapid expansion in the digital and electronics industries, India is emerging as a major conduit for investments in the semiconductor industry.

The ‘Semicon India 2023’, is an exhibition-cum-conference organized at the Mahatma Mandir convention center here by India Semiconductor Mission in partnership with industry and industry associations. PM Modi inaugurated the event and also addressed the gathering.

“Today the world is witnessing the fourth industrial revolution - 'Industry 4.0’. Whenever the world has seen an industrial revolution, its foundation has been the aspirations of people in one or more areas. The earlier Industrial Revolution and the American Dream were linked in this way. I see the same connection between the fourth industrial revolution and Indian aspirations today.”

“Indian aspirations are propelling India's growth; India is the only country in the world where extreme poverty is fast disappearing. India is the country with the fastest-expanding Neo Middle Class in the world. The people of India are also tech-savvy and quick to accept new technologies.”

Prime Minister said that cheap data rates, quality digital infrastructure, and seamless power supply in the villages are burgeoning the consumption of digital products. “Be it health, agriculture, or logistics, India is working towards a vision of smart technology usage”, Modi said.

He remarked that “there are people in India who may not have used a basic home appliance but are going to make use of interconnected smart devices. Similarly, a particular student population might not have used a bicycle before, but they are primed to use smart electric bikes today. The growing neo-middle class of India has become the powerhouse of Indian aspirations”, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister underlined that the chip-making industry is a market filled with opportunities and expressed confidence that those who begin early are bound to get a first-mover advantage over others. "A year ago when we organized the first SemiCon, people were asking ‘Why invest’? A year later, now the question has changed to ‘Why not to invest’? you have attached your future and your dreams with India, India doesn't disappoint, those who align their dreams with India’s capabilities " PM Modi Said

Prime Minister Modi said that India has to make an ecosystem for chip-making and whoever does it first would surely get first mover advantage.

"All of us have seen the global pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war impact. India also understands that semiconductors are not only our need, but the globe needs a trusted supply chain partner," the PM said.

The Prime Minister said that India understands its global responsibilities and is working on a comprehensive roadmap with friendly countries. That's why India is building a vibrant semiconductor ecosystem. Recently, the National Quantum Mission was approved. Furthermore, the National Research Foundation Bill is also going to be introduced in Parliament. The engineering curriculum to create a semiconductor ecosystem is being revamped.

The PM informed that more than 300 such prominent colleges have been identified in India where courses on semiconductors will be available. The Chips to Startups Program will help engineers. “It is estimated that in the next 5 years, more than one lakh design engineers are going to be produced in our country. India's growing start-up ecosystem is also going to strengthen the semiconductor sector”, he added.

AHMEDABAD: "The world is witnessing Industry 4.0 revolution today" said Prime Minister Modi at the SemiconIndia Conference in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Friday. He added that because of the nation's rapid expansion in the digital and electronics industries, India is emerging as a major conduit for investments in the semiconductor industry. The ‘Semicon India 2023’, is an exhibition-cum-conference organized at the Mahatma Mandir convention center here by India Semiconductor Mission in partnership with industry and industry associations. PM Modi inaugurated the event and also addressed the gathering. “Today the world is witnessing the fourth industrial revolution - 'Industry 4.0’. Whenever the world has seen an industrial revolution, its foundation has been the aspirations of people in one or more areas. The earlier Industrial Revolution and the American Dream were linked in this way. I see the same connection between the fourth industrial revolution and Indian aspirations today.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Indian aspirations are propelling India's growth; India is the only country in the world where extreme poverty is fast disappearing. India is the country with the fastest-expanding Neo Middle Class in the world. The people of India are also tech-savvy and quick to accept new technologies.” Prime Minister said that cheap data rates, quality digital infrastructure, and seamless power supply in the villages are burgeoning the consumption of digital products. “Be it health, agriculture, or logistics, India is working towards a vision of smart technology usage”, Modi said. He remarked that “there are people in India who may not have used a basic home appliance but are going to make use of interconnected smart devices. Similarly, a particular student population might not have used a bicycle before, but they are primed to use smart electric bikes today. The growing neo-middle class of India has become the powerhouse of Indian aspirations”, the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister underlined that the chip-making industry is a market filled with opportunities and expressed confidence that those who begin early are bound to get a first-mover advantage over others. "A year ago when we organized the first SemiCon, people were asking ‘Why invest’? A year later, now the question has changed to ‘Why not to invest’? you have attached your future and your dreams with India, India doesn't disappoint, those who align their dreams with India’s capabilities " PM Modi Said Prime Minister Modi said that India has to make an ecosystem for chip-making and whoever does it first would surely get first mover advantage. "All of us have seen the global pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war impact. India also understands that semiconductors are not only our need, but the globe needs a trusted supply chain partner," the PM said. The Prime Minister said that India understands its global responsibilities and is working on a comprehensive roadmap with friendly countries. That's why India is building a vibrant semiconductor ecosystem. Recently, the National Quantum Mission was approved. Furthermore, the National Research Foundation Bill is also going to be introduced in Parliament. The engineering curriculum to create a semiconductor ecosystem is being revamped. The PM informed that more than 300 such prominent colleges have been identified in India where courses on semiconductors will be available. The Chips to Startups Program will help engineers. “It is estimated that in the next 5 years, more than one lakh design engineers are going to be produced in our country. India's growing start-up ecosystem is also going to strengthen the semiconductor sector”, he added.