Earthquake of magnitude 4.0 jolts Arunachal

No casualties or damage to properties have been reported so far, officials said. The quake had an epicentre north of Pangin in Siang district.

Published: 28th July 2023 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

ITANAGAR: An earthquake of magnitude 4.0 on the Richter Scale hit Arunachal Pradesh on Friday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

"Earthquake of magnitude 4.0, occurred on 28-07-2023, 08:50:36 IST, Lat 30.01 and Long: 98.48, Depth 10 Km, Location: 221 Km NNW of Panging, Arunachal Pradesh, India," the NCS said in its Twitter handle.

Earlier on July 22, an earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on the Richter scale hit Tawang district in the northeastern state.

