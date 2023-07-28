Environment ministry presses for EVs in national parks, tiger reserves

Ejaz Kaiser By

RAIPUR: The Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change (MoEFC) has asked the chief wildlife wardens of all states to use Electric Vehicles (EV) for conveyance in place of the conventional petrol and diesel vehicles in national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and tiger reserves as they deem appropriate.

The initiative by the minisry’s wildlife division came up in response to an appeal from wildlife enthusiast Nitin Singhvi. Singhvi had appealed to the environment ministry to phase out noisy diesel and petrol vehicles that create pollution, and as an alternative, to start using EVs.

He contented that the EVs with slight remodelling can assure smooth and silent rides with good ground clearance. Moreover, EVs are quieter as they don’t have internal combustion engines and they do not emit carbon di oxide or Particulate Matter 2.5 or 10.

“We find the traditional, and at times many years old, vehicles go regularly in national parks, wildlife sanctuaries and tiger reserves, significantly disturbing the peace. EVs are becoming the future of mobility around the world and India too has begun its production,” Singhvi stated.

The modified Maruti Suzuki Gypsy often used as an ideal vehicle for jungle safaris, along with open-top diesel buses, diesel canters or others ply for tourists in many national parks-cum-tiger reserves. For instance, in Pench or Kanha National Parks, the Madhya Pradesh tourism operates such roof-less diesel buses, each with a capacity to carry 18 persons. There are some private resorts and hotels too that engage diesel and petrol vehicles for the jungle safari.

Another proposition to the states was to desist from allowing hybrid electrical or plug-in EVs and permit only the battery-operated EVs in these parks and reserves. The states has been told the petrol vehicles should have a valid ‘Pollution Under Control’ certificate.

