Father-son duo behind bars for raping, setting woman on fire over dowry demands in UP's Ballia 

The husband's family regularly harassed the victim for a dowry of Rs 50,000 and they allegedly set her on fire with some inflammable oil. She succumbed to burn injuries about a week later, police said

BALLIA: A man was arrested here along with his son for allegedly setting his daughter-in-law on fire over dowry after he raped her, police said on Friday.

Circle Officer Mohammaed Usman said, "We have arrested one Shankar Dayal Chaube and his son Anand Chaube in connection with the dowry death of a 22-year-old wife of Anand Chaube."

According to a police complaint, the two men and their other family members regularly harassed the victim for a dowry of Rs 50,000 and a gold chain. On June 25, the two doused the woman with some inflammable oil and set her on fire, police said. She succumbed to burn injuries about a week later.

Before she died, the victim recorded her statement before a magistrate in the hospital.

"In her statement, the woman accused her father-in-law of raping her before she was set on fire. The woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital on July 3," police said.

Police have lodged an FIR against the accused under sections of IPC at Bairiya Police Station. The matter is still under investigation.

