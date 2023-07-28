Heavy rain in South and Central Gujarat causes waterlogging

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Heavy rains caused waterlogging in numerous regions of south and central Gujarat on Friday, according to the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC).

On Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted "heavy to very heavy rains" in isolated areas of Chhotaudepur, Panchmahal, Dahod, Vadodara, Bharuch, and Valsad districts.

Rains, since Thursday, have flooded many places in Bodeli taluka of central Gujarat's Chhotaudepur district, Bardoli taluka in Surat district in south Gujarat, and low-lying parts in Karjan taluka in Vadodara, according to officials.

Vadodara Collector Atul Gor said, "Villagers who are located in the low-lying area of the Dhadhar and Orsang rivers have been advised to be cautious. Because strong to severe rains are expected in the next 24 hours, people are asked not to cross the river in case of flooding.”

The Purna River, which runs through Navsari in South Gujarat, has reached unsafe levels, inundating the city's low-lying areas, causing more than 2500 residents to be relocated to safer areas.

Heavy rain has caused the closure of nine roads in the Palsana taluka of South Gujarat's Surat district, 17 roads in Bardoli taluka, and 13 roads in Mahuva taluka. In light of the waterlogging scenario, District Collector Chhotaudepur in Central Gujarat declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city.

Between 6 am on Thursday and 12 noon on Friday, Mahuva taluka of Surat district received a staggering 302 mm rainfall, officials said.

Mahuva was followed by Navsari taluka of Navsari district (271 mm), Subir of Dang district (196 mm), Bardoli of Surat (201 mm), Jalalpore of Navsari (186 mm), Kaprada of Valsad (182 mm), Songadh of Tapi district (179 mm), Umargam of Valsad (167 mm), Pavi-Jetpur of Chhotaudepur (175 mm), Bodeli of Chhotaudepur (146 mm) and Jambughoda of Panchmahal (107 mm).

